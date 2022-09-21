AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 23.45% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 349.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,590,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $976,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $11,731,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARB opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

