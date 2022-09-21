Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

