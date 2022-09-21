Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5 %

MO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. 69,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,096. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.