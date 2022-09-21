Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Trading Down 40% This Week

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $87,816.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00254385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00049292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009079 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

ALPHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.