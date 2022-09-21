Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.79. 4,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $946.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $71,385.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,327.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $71,385.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,327.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $421,557. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

