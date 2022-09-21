Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

