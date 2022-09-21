Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,285 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $387.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.15.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
