Allworth Financial LP Purchases 314,210 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,210 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $169,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

