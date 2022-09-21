Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,804 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

