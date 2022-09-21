Allworth Financial LP Has $22.41 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,550 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

