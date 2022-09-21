Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,208 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42.

