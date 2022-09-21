Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $35,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

