Allworth Financial LP Buys 344,545 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.43% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,045,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

