Allworth Financial LP Acquires 591,719 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $47,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,850,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

