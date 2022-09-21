Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 438.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

