Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

