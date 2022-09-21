Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $45,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,040. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

