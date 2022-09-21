ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 271,258 shares.The stock last traded at $57.98 and had previously closed at $58.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

ALLETE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

