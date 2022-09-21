ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4,738.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,395,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.