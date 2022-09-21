ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $4,558.76 and $94.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO launched on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries.ALLBI switched fully to BSC when all updates and SWAPs were performed and all tokens replaced with the new BEP-20.”

