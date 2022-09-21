All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Trading Down 0.9%

All Active Asset Capital Limited (LON:AAA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64). 18,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,813,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.65).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53. The company has a market cap of £545.58 million and a PE ratio of -176.67.

All Active Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.

