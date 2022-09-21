Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Shares Down 0.7%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.84 and last traded at C$10.97. Approximately 138,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 187,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASTL shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.40%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

