Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ASTL traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.62. The company had a trading volume of 76,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,460. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.34.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

