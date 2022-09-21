Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 51,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

About Algoma Steel Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,413,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,829 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,334,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.