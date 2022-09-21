Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 51,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
