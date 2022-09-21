Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 83,386 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,089. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

