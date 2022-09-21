Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 1.2 %

ALFA stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168 ($2.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,890. The company has a market cap of £501.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.11. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 221 ($2.67).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alfa Financial Software

In related news, insider Chris Sullivan bought 66,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £99,498 ($120,224.75).

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.