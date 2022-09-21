Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 94,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,190,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

