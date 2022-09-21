Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,010,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,682,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.77. 25,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.