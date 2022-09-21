Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.45. 12,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,629. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

