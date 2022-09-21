Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.37. 19,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.04 and a 200 day moving average of $480.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

