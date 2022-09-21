Alamar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

