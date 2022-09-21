Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIRI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

