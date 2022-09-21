Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIRI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Air Industries Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.