AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Reaches Market Cap of $34.68 Million

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $34.68 million and $234,808.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00125711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00858278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network was first traded on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. The official website for AIOZ Network is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.