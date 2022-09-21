AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $106,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 975,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in AgileThought by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

