Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.04

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Agile Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.
About Agile Group
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.
