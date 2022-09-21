Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.0937 on Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 90.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

