AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stake Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AeroVironment Trading Up 6.2 %

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,206. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVAV traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.38 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

