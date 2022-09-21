Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE AENZ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
