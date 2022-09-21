Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE AENZ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

