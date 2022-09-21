Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3,252 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,104.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $981.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile



Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

