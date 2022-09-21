Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ADIL opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

