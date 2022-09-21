Ade LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ade LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,045,416 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.