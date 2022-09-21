Ade LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ade LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,678,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IMTM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 74,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,085. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

