Ade LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Ade LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,964 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

