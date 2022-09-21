Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

