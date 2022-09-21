Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $21,692,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,645,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.07.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.49. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

