Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,217 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Mplx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,557,000 after acquiring an additional 231,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 430,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 14,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,358. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

