ACG Wealth Sells 305 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 86,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,577. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

