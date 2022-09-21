ACG Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.9% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 109.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 119.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $151.54. 37,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.85 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,567. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

