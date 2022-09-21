ACG Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 788.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.78 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.