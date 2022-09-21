ACG Wealth Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $147.14. 54,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,953. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

